Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,192,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,452,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.64. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.