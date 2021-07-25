Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 41,665 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,665 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. 1,283,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

