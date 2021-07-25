TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 13,150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.36. 4,217,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,475,372. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $166.45. The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

