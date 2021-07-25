Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Trims Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036,764 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises about 2.1% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $213,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after buying an additional 827,892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

BILI traded down $13.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.21. 15,424,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,711. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

