Diametric Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,275 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Groupon were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $223,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.