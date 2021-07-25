Diametric Capital LP Acquires New Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at $4,618,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MGI shares. Barclays increased their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,684. The firm has a market cap of $932.14 million, a PE ratio of -233.95 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.