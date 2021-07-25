First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,060 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 19.0% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.64. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.