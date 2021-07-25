Deer Park Road Corp Sells 575,000 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Deer Park Road Corp lowered its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,222 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 575,000 shares during the quarter. NovaGold Resources makes up 0.4% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned 0.36% of NovaGold Resources worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 308,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 335,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

