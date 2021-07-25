The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Gillson Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 175.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,875 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises 2.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $25,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. 6,059,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,247,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Insiders sold 1,227,607 shares of company stock worth $87,845,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.