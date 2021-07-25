Gillson Capital LP Acquires Shares of 601,868 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 601,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,815,000. Franklin Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.12% of Franklin Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 2,114,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,545. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

