NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 399.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,629 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $72,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

