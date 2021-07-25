Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $46.63 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,520 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $46,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in AON by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $232.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.49.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

