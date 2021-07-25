Eaton Vance Management Has $22.49 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

