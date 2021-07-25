Diametric Capital LP Increases Stock Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.11% of CURO Group worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CURO Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.28. 87,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,681. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

