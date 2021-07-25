Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,000. Coherent comprises about 0.9% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.21% of Coherent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.79. 103,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

