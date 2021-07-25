Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,152,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,000. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for 1.4% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:BPY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,542. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.