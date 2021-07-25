Diametric Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) by 179.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Sanara MedTech were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.11. 10,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $290.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 2.31. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $53.85.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

