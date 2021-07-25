355,000 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,429,000. Lumentum comprises about 2.2% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.47% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.19. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

