ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 729,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,654. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $902.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 35.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 431,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

