Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

BKIMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.