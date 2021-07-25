Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. 275,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,101. The firm has a market cap of $589.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

