ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ORBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 729,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,654. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $902.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

