Brokerages Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Price Target at €114.41

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €114.41 ($134.60).

Several research firms have weighed in on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

ETR:HLAG traded up €2.90 ($3.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €188.90 ($222.24). 16,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €205.80 ($242.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is €176.60.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

