Paradiem LLC Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.52.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

