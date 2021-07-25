Paradiem LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Paradiem LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN traded up $10.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $638.28. 412,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,543. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $279.83 and a one year high of $653.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $605.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.64.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

