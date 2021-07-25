KCL Capital L.P. Invests $527,000 in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $295,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $76,614,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

