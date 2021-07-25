KCL Capital L.P. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter worth $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 578,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,524. Yellow Co. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $264.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

YELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

