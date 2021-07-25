Diametric Capital LP Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. XPO Logistics makes up about 1.5% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

