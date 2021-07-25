Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.90. 1,216,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,531. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

