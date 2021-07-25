MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $309,731,000.

Shares of BSV remained flat at $$82.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,129,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

