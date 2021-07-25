MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $104.82. 1,067,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

