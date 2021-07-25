Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.80. 4,736,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.