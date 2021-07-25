Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 112 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.93.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,879. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $405.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

