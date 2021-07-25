143 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.25. 537,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.31. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $228.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

