Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.65. 1,220,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $318.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

