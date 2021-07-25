Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes $404,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.25. 537,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.