Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Head-To-Head Review

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Azul alerts:

This table compares Azul and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $1.12 billion 8.51 -$2.10 billion ($7.83) -2.91 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.82 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Azul.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Azul and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 2 3 4 0 2.22 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83

Azul presently has a consensus price target of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 42.17%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus price target of $42.79, suggesting a potential upside of 26.34%. Given Azul’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Azul is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Azul and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul -130.47% N/A -31.26% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Azul on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azul Company Profile

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.