Semux (SEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $108,522.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008073 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

