Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.47. 3,408,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.74. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $62,224,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $45,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.