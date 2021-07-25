Bamco Inc. NY Buys 70,800 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Ichor were worth $28,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ichor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ichor by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

