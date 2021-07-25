Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $221.70. 453,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

