23,031 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1,511.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000.

ESML traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 318,464 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80.

