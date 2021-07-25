MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 247.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,677 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of MasTec worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in MasTec by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $2,357,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

