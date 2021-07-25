One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.68 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 91,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after buying an additional 36,132,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after purchasing an additional 590,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.37. 7,615,719 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

