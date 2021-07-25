Cypress Capital LLC Has $204,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 1,983.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

