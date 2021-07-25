State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 277.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $50.88 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. Equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

