Cypress Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cypress Capital LLC trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Xerox stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. 2,059,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,142. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

