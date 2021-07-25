Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) PT at $102.33

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.33.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,360 shares of company stock worth $7,040,483. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 103,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

