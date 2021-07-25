Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Trimmed by BlueDrive Global Investors LLP

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,401 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 5.1% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $31,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,756. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

