Paradiem LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Globant by 41.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.66. The stock had a trading volume of 163,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,577. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.54. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 153.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.30.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

